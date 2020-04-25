Indonesia: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report - 4

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 16 April, the Government of Indonesia announced a total of 5 516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 496 deaths and 548 cases recovered from across all 34 provinces.

• On 09 April, the eastern province of East Nusa Tenggara reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The following day, the only remaining unaffected province in the country, Gorontalo in the northern part of Sulawesi, reported its first confirmed case. More than 60% of Indonesia’s confirmed cases are from Java Island, the most densely-populated area in the archipelago.

• Considering the rising fatalities and extensive socio-economic impact, President Joko Widodo signed a decree declaring COVID-19 a national disaster on 13 April. The decree reaffirms that regional governments must follow the policies of the central government in handling the pandemic.