Indonesia: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report - 3

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 09 April, the Government of Indonesia announced a total of 3 293 cases of COVID-19 with 280 deaths and 252 recoveries from across 33 provinces.

• On 02 April, the UN General Assembly approved a resolution, the Global Solidarity to Fight COVID-19, calling for international cooperation and multilateralism in the fight against COVID-19. The resolution was initiated by Indonesia, Ghana, Liechtenstein, Norway, Singapore, and Switzerland, and co-sponsored by 188 Member States. The resolution delineates the need for international cooperation, information exchange and collaborative research to curb the spread of COVID-19. The resolution also includes the vital role of and appreciation for healthcare workers, medical professions, and researchers.