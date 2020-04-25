Indonesia: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report - 2

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 02 April, the Government of Indonesia announced a total of 1 790 cases of COVID-19 with 170 deaths and 112 recoveries from across 32 provinces.

• The Jakarta administration has provided special accommodation for frontline doctors and nurses in the capital to support them in the COVID-19 response. As reported on 27 March, a total of 220 rooms with 414 beds have been prepared for medical workers in the Grand Cempaka Business Hotel. Authorities have also provided 15 TransJakarta buses and 50 school buses as shuttles for medical workers.

• On 30 March, the COVID-19 Task Force stated that the use of disinfectant chambers is not recommended as it can cause irritation to the skin and mucus membranes in the mouth, nose and eyes.