Indonesia: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report - 10

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 03 June, the Government of Indonesia announced 28 233 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1 698 deaths and 8 406 recovered cases from 418 districts across all 34 provinces1 .

• WHO is supporting the government in provincial data analyses to assess the epidemiological criteria for relaxing large-scale social restrictions (PSBB), as recommended in the WHO guidance to adjust public health and social measures (PHSM) (pages 6-11).

• WHO is supporting the Ministry of Health (MoH) in developing guidance and protocols in various sectors for the “new normal” scenarios (pages 11-12).

• As of May 2020, WHO supported the government with procurement and distribution of medical logistics at an estimated cost of US$ 1.4 million (page 17).