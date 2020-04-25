Indonesia: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report - 1

HIGHLIGHTS

• In December 2019, an upsurge of respiratory illnesses caused by the novel coronavirus was detected in China.

• Human-to-human transmission of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 or COVID-19 was confirmed globally within a month.

• On 30 January 2020, WHO declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

• On 11 March, WHO Director General characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic.

• As of 26 March, the Government of Indonesia reported a total of 893 confirmed cases with 78 deaths and 35 recoveries from across 27 provinces.