Indonesia: Concept of Operations, April 2020

Background

Following the official announcement of the first confirmed case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Indonesia on 2 March 2020, the Government of Indonesia (GoI) formed a Task Force led by the Chief of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB). The core structure includes the relevant ministries(Ministry of Health, Ministry of State-Owned Enterprise), National Defense Council, Indonesian Military and the Police. Under its Logistics Section, the Task Force coordinates the procurement of medical supplies and manages the distribution process throughout the country, with the support of the Indonesian Military.anticipating a widespread of COVID-19 cases and potential surge requirements for mobilisation of medical supplies,since mid-March 2020 the National Logistics Cluster (NLC) has been activated to complement the ongoing logistics operations undertaken by the Task Force. This has allowed the establishing of regular coordination amongst the cluster members to address issues on logistics needs, gaps, and capacities, and to gather commitments and consolidate logistics resources of the private sector to improve effectiveness.The most urgent critical supplies needed are Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for hospitals and healthcare facilities. The government has been focusing on sourcing these items through international suppliers while at the same time enhancing local production capacity.