21 Dec 2018

Indonesia: Central Sulawesi Earthquake Response - Suara Komunitas Community Voices Bulletin Edition #2, December 2018 [EN/BA]

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 21 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (2.16 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (2.14 MB)Bahasa version

Suara Komunitas – Community Voices. This bulletin is a product of the Community Engagement Working Group in Palu. It brings together the feedback, questions and concerns of people who have been affected by the Central Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami.

In this edition of Suara Komunitas you will find feedback gathered from multiple sources over the past month, with a particular focus on the issue of shelter. This issue emerged as important to many people who gave feedback, and was also highlighted by the Provincial Government as one of particular importance in the recovery. People affected by the crisis have expressed concerns directly to aid workers and volunteers with Palang Merah Indonesia (PMI), UNFPA and through regular broadcasts on Radio Nebula and RRI. Engaging with the concerns of people who are displaced by disaster is shown to improve the way that the government and humanitarian actors provide aid and assistance to those affected by disaster. It enables us to plan and design more responsive programmes and adapt implementation to better address people’s humanitarian needs. It also sustains our accountability.

Suara Komunitas also presents information about communities’ information needs and preferred communication channels, to support our community engagement efforts, so it presents data that has been collected via a displacement tracking matrix.

The bulletin is available in English and Bahasa Indonesia.

