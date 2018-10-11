Indonesia: Central Sulawesi Earthquake Response Humanitarian Overview (as of 11 October 2018)

OVERVIEW

On 28 September, a series of strong earthquakes struck central Sulawesi province, the strongest a 7.4 M earthquake only 10 km deep and with its epicentre close to the provincial capital, Palu. The earthquake triggered a tsunami whose waves reportedly reached six metres in some areas, striking Talise beach in Palu and Donggala.

RESPONSE UPDATES

The response to the earthquake is led by the Government and national organisations. In line with Government priorities, the UN, NGOs and Red Cross are distributing relief items including clean water, shelters, new-born baby kits, maternity kits, hygiene items, and education supplies. They are also providing technical support such as mid-wives, logistics assistance, and social workers working with the Government to assist with unaccompanied and separated children, family tracing and psychosocial support.