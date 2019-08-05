Indonesia – Banten earthquake (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, AHA, governments, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2019)
According to the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), following the 6.9 M earthquake last week, 6 are dead, 4 injured, and over 2,100 displaced, mostly in Pandeglang (Banten Province) and Bandar Lampung (Lampung Province). In both provinces, BNPB report 600 houses or buildings destroyed or damaged.
No emergency response was declared. Local governments supported by the provincial and national governments provided basic relief assistance.