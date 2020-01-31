Indonesia and Malaysia - Floods and landslides (BNBP, BMKG, MetMalaysia, WMO, Floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 31 Jan 2020 — View Original
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting several parts of Sumatra and Java Islands (Indonesia), and southern Malaysia, since 28-29 January, causing floods and landslides.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), as of 31 January, the number of deaths has increased to 7 in Central Tapanuli Regency (North Sumatra Province) while 856 people have been displaced and more than 200 houses flooded in Bondowoso Regency (East Java Province).
- The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) is conducting the emergency activities and provided two refugee tents, one public kitchen and one health service post in Bondowoso.
- In Malaysia, more than 200 people were temporarily evacuated across Kluang, Johor Baru, Pontian, and Kulai Districts ( Johor State).
- Heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most of Sumatra and Java Islands as well as over southern Malaysia on 1-2 February.