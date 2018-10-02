Indonesia: Action Against Hunger Launches Emergency Response with Local NGO to Meet Urgent Needs

Four Action Against Hunger team members based in Indonesia are en route to Palu in the Sulawasi region, which was hit by a magnitude 7.4 earthquake on Friday, September 28, and caused a devastating tsunami. Their primary focus will be to support a local partner organization to help meet the most urgent needs in the area.

The epicenter of the quake was located 6 miles deep and 16 miles east of Donggala coast in Sulawesi region. The quake triggered a tsunami that hit the west coast of Sulawesi, including the cities of Donggala and Palu. Power supplies and telecommunications have been cut off, and aftershocks continue to be felt. Early reports from the field indicate that 844 people were killed, 48,000 people are displaced, and more than 1.5 million people have been affected by this disaster. Each hour, the toll on people and communities grows.

Urgent humanitarian needs include evacuating and caring for the injured, strengthening of medical services, improving access to food and clean water, distributing blankets, and providing emergency shelters for affected populations. The Indonesian government, which coordinates humanitarian response, is making every effort to restore basic infrastructure and ensure access to humanitarian assistance.

"In the past three days, we have been coordinating with the Indonesian government and other agencies in Jakarta to get as much information as possible about the impact of the disaster. We are also working closely with a local partner, YEU, to better understand the needs and jointly develop an emergency response plan for nutrition and access to water and sanitation," says Shashwat Saraf, Asia Regional Operations Director for Action Against Hunger.

YEU is an organization within the YAKKUM network, established in 2001 whose mission is to implement emergency response and risk reduction activities during natural disasters. YEU is also a member of the Indonesian Humanitarian Forum.

Action Against Hunger has been active in Indonesia since 1998, with current programs in the Nusa Tenggara Timur (NTT) region. Our in-country team of 16 people works closely with local authorities to prevent, detect, and manage malnutrition through multisectoral interventions. Action Against Hunger has often been involved in humanitarian responses to natural disasters that frequently affect the country.