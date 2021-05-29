Indonesia: Aceh Migration Operation, Final Report DREF Operation n° MDRID016

Description of the disaster Arrival of Two Boats carrying migrants in Aceh, Indonesia On 24 June 2020, three local fishermen rescued 99 migrants from a damaged boat on Lancok Coast, North Aceh district.

The migrants were brought to shore and transferred to a training facility owned by the Lhokseumawe City government.

After a headcount, it was disclosed that the group consisted of 31 women, 40 girls, 16 boys, and 12 men. Due to language barrier, it was challenging to establish communication with the migrants. However, a migrant who spoke English and Malay was later identified among the group. It was revealed that the group departed from Cox’s Bazar,

Bangladesh and may have been at sea for up to four months and that an additional 17 migrants initially aboard the boat, may have died during the journey. With permission from local government, the migrants were permitted to remain in the facility. Needs assessment was conducted jointly through local coordination on the ground involving several organizations, including UNHCR, IOM, PMI, Jesuit Refugee Services (JRS), Getanyoe Foundation, in coordination with the local authorities. Several organizations including PMI, UNHCR, and IOM were granted permission to work in the facility to support the migrants.

On 7 September 2020, a second boat carrying 296 migrants was stranded on the Ujong Blang coast, Lhokseumawe.

Initially, some members of the group were seen wandering around villages in the area. Local villagers then alerted authorities and with PMI’s support, they located the migrants and took them to the same facility that was already providing shelter to the previous migrant group. The second group consisted of 45 women, 141 girls, 44 boys, and 66 men. The second group was kept separate from the first group due to health concerns until health screening for COVID19 was completed by IOM. Joint needs assessment through local coordination was carried out further, especially with the increased number of migrants.

In general, migrants from both groups were in concerning health conditions as a result of being at sea for an extended period in overcrowded conditions without adequate access to fresh water, nutrition and sanitation facilities. Many of the newly arrived migrants were showing symptoms of severe dehydration, skin disorders, respiratory illnesses, and nutrient deficiencies. In less than a week after their arrival, three migrants—two women and one man—from the second group died due to health complications. Six more migrants were also hospitalized due to bloating and respiratory distress.

Several organizations including PMI, Lhokseumawe City Health Office, IOM, and Doctors Without Borders performed Description of the disaster Arrival of Two Boats carrying migrants in Aceh, Indonesia On 24 June 2020, three local fishermen rescued 99 migrants from a damaged boat on Lancok Coast, North Aceh district.

The migrants were brought to shore and transferred to a training facility owned by the Lhokseumawe City government.

After a headcount, it was disclosed that the group consisted of 31 women, 40 girls, 16 boys, and 12 men. Due to language barrier, it was challenging to establish communication with the migrants. However, a migrant who spoke English and Malay was later identified among the group. It was revealed that the group departed from Cox’s Bazar,

Bangladesh and may have been at sea for up to four months and that an additional 17 migrants initially aboard the boat, may have died during the journey. With permission from local government, the migrants were permitted to remain in the facility. Needs assessment was conducted jointly through local coordination on the ground involving several organizations, including UNHCR, IOM, PMI, Jesuit Refugee Services (JRS), Getanyoe Foundation, in coordination with the local authorities. Several organizations including PMI, UNHCR, and IOM were granted permission to work in the facility to support the migrants.

On 7 September 2020, a second boat carrying 296 migrants was stranded on the Ujong Blang coast, Lhokseumawe.

Initially, some members of the group were seen wandering around villages in the area. Local villagers then alerted authorities and with PMI’s support, they located the migrants and took them to the same facility that was already providing shelter to the previous migrant group. The second group consisted of 45 women, 141 girls, 44 boys, and 66 men. The second group was kept separate from the first group due to health concerns until health screening for COVID19 was completed by IOM. Joint needs assessment through local coordination was carried out further, especially with the increased number of migrants.

In general, migrants from both groups were in concerning health conditions as a result of being at sea for an extended period in overcrowded conditions without adequate access to fresh water, nutrition and sanitation facilities. Many of the newly arrived migrants were showing symptoms of severe dehydration, skin disorders, respiratory illnesses, and nutrient deficiencies. In less than a week after their arrival, three migrants—two women and one man—from the second group died due to health complications. Six more migrants were also hospitalized due to bloating and respiratory distress.

Several organizations including PMI, Lhokseumawe City Health Office, IOM, and Doctors Without Borders performed further medical screening and examinations. Following these examinations, health workers issued recommendations for 31 men and 83 women with serious medical conditions to receive treatment at the Cut Meutia hospital.