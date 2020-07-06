Indonesia: Aceh Migration Operation, Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation MDRID016

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

A damaged motorboat carrying 99 migrants was identified as stranded around 4 miles from the coastline of Seunudoen, North Aceh on Wednesday, 24 June 2020. Based on a rapid assessment undertaken by PMI Lhokseumawe branch, it is thought that the 99 passengers include 31 women, 12 men, 40 girls, 16 boys (including one infant). After being rescued from the boat on Lancok Coast, North Aceh District, the passengers were transferred to a transitional shelter owned by the Lhokseumawe City government, located in Punteut village, Blang Mangat Subdistrict, Lhokseumawe City.

The migrants are originally from Rakhine State, Myanmar. However, prior to their journey to Indonesia, they had been forcibly displaced and were living in the displacement camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. There have been initial challenges communicating with the group due to language barriers. However, one person who can speak English and Malay was identified in the group. Communication with the group, through this migrant, has revealed that the group may have been at sea for up to four months and that an additional 17 people initially aboard the boat, may have died during the journey. However, these numbers are not yet confirmed.

Immediate needs of the migrants include food, water, health care, psychosocial support (PSS), sleeping mats and blankets, hygiene and sanitation, personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, and Restoring Family Links (RFL) services. Agencies are coordinating closely through regular meetings. It has been identified that the current transitional shelter is not adequate, so preparations are being made to transfer the migrants to an alternative facility.