Indonesia - 7.3M Earthquake update (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 16 Jul 2019 — View Original
- After a strong earthquake of 7.3M in North Maluku Province (eastern Indonesia) on 14 July, media report at least two fatalities.
- More than 2,000 people have been evacuated and moved to 14 shelters, at least 1,000 are in South Bacan Sub-District. 3 casualties have been reported. South Halmahera District has declared a state of emergency from 15-21 July. The local government of Halmahera District has established three displacement sites.
- The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency of Indonesia recorded 65 aftershocks, with an average depth of 10 km. The affected locations are accessible only by sea.