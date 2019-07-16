16 Jul 2019

Indonesia - 7.3M Earthquake update (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 16 Jul 2019 View Original
  • After a strong earthquake of 7.3M in North Maluku Province (eastern Indonesia) on 14 July, media report at least two fatalities.
  • More than 2,000 people have been evacuated and moved to 14 shelters, at least 1,000 are in South Bacan Sub-District. 3 casualties have been reported. South Halmahera District has declared a state of emergency from 15-21 July. The local government of Halmahera District has established three displacement sites.
  • The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency of Indonesia recorded 65 aftershocks, with an average depth of 10 km. The affected locations are accessible only by sea.

