Indonesia - 7.3 M Earthquake update (GDACS, USGS, BNPB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 19 Jul 2019 — View Original
Following the strong earthquake of 7.3M in North Maluku Province (eastern Indonesia) on 14 July, the National Disaster Managament Agency (BNPB) reports six deaths and 2,000 displaced.
Navy boats and aviation modules have been deployed by the authorities to provide emergency assistance to those affected.