Immediate Aid Needed to Assist Lembata Children Survivor in the Seroja Tropical Cyclone Disaster

A series of disasters caused by the Seroja tropical cyclone, which ranged from flash flood to landslide, swept the East Nusa Tenggara Province (NTT), Indonesia, on Saturday (3/4). A lot of lives, which include children's, as well as infrastructures in Lembata district in NTT are greatly affected by this disaster.

Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (Plan Indonesia), a humanitarian organisation that has been working in Lembata since 2006, noted that at least 2,227 out approximately 10,000 sponsored children (1,186 girls and 1,041 boys) and their families are affected by this series of disasters. The Plan Indonesia family is also in deep condolence as one of our sponsored children passed away in the disaster and 9 others are missing per Wednesday (14/4). The SAR team are reportedly still in search of the missing children.

In response to this, Plan Indonesia had conducted the rapid need assessment from last Monday to Wednesday (5-7 April 2021) to map the needs of the survivors. Especially, as the disaster has been affecting the children's lives differently. After being forced to evacuate with their parents, the children are now in need of adequate support to thrive in a healthy environment. Moreover, in emergencies, children are prone to lose the care of their parents or caregivers and they could experience neglect without any protection from violence. Without the right psychosocial support, they could also experience other risks that might lead to trauma.

Following the rapid need assessment, it is indicated that the children need several types of support, which include emergency shelter tool kit, access to clean water, hygiene, and sanitation, child protection and psychosocial support, as well as education in emergency.

Up to Saturday (10/4), the Plan Indonesia team has distributed 370 emergency shelter tool kit (blanket and mattress) as well as 370 menstruation hygiene management kit for the survivors in the local health centre, evacuation centre in Waiputang, as well as in the regional general hospital (RSUD) in Lewoleba.

However, the rapid need assessment also indicates the difficulty of access to the affected area. As transportations are still scarce, aid distribution from Kupang city to Lewoleba is still hindered. There is also still no sex-and age-disaggregated data available, which results in difficulty of taking note of the specific aid needed by the girls, women, boys, and the men affected by this disaster. This problem of data availability has been relayed to the local government since the beginning of the response coordination.

To this effect, Plan Indonesia continues to coordinate with local government and volunteers to ensure that the aid could be distributed swiftly to children and their families so that they could thrive in this situation.

Aside from distributing humanitarian aid, Plan Indonesia has also been inviting the general public to donate through kitabisa.com and benihbaik.com, with approximately Rp 27 million gained out of the Rp 50 million targeted by 10 April 2021. The fund obtained in this process will be distributed to meet the needs of the Seroja tropical cyclone survivors in Lembata, especially for the children and their families, following the result of Plan Indonesia's rapid need assessment.

As an organisation that strives for the fulfilment of child rights and equality for girls, Plan Indonesia prioritizes the needs and protection of children and their families in every emergency response. Especially, as children, women, and people with disabilities become more susceptible to threats in a situation that forces them to evacuate.

Editor Notes:

About Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (Plan Indonesia)

Plan International has been working in Indonesia since 1969 and officially transformed into a national foundation in 2017, namely Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (Plan Indonesia).

We aim to strive for children's rights and equality for girls. Together with youth groups and activists, we attempt to ensure youth meaningful participation in decision making that will impact the fulfilment of the children's rights and equality for girls. We also mobilize resources with partners from the private sector, donors, philanthropic foundations as well as individual donors to have a wider impact on Indonesian children.

Plan Indonesia implements its activities through four programs, namely Child Development Program, Adolescent and Health Agency, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship and Humanitarian Resilience Program. We work in 7 provinces which includes East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, Central Sulawesi, North Sulawesi DKI Jakarta, Central Java, and West Java targeted to benefit 1 million girls. Plan Indonesia also has 36,000 sponsored children in East Nusa Tenggara.

The Plan Indonesia's emergency response is part of the Humanitarian & Resilience Program, which serves as one of the organisation's main pillars. Plan Indonesia has been consistently carrying out emergency responses to help affected survivors, in partnership with local government agencies and other relevant parties. The activity is typically carried out when a disaster occurs, such as when an earthquake, tsunami, flood, or when the COVID-19 pandemic happen.

Media resource persons

Ida Ngurah, Humanitarian & Resilience Program Manager Yayasan Plan International Indonesia

Erlina Dangu, Emergency Response Team & PIA Manager Lembata, Yayasan Plan International Indonesia

Media contact

Intan Cinditiara (Olla), Media and Communications Manager, Yayasan Plan International Indonesia, Ph: 0818928764, E: intan.cinditiara@plan-international.org

Masajeng Rahmiasri (Ajeng), Programme Communications Specialist, Yayasan Plan International Indonesia, Ph: 08170040274; E: masajeng.rahmiasri@planinternational.org

FIELD STORY

New Wheelchair for Irfan, Survivor of the Seroja Tropical Cyclone in Lembata

Children's lives are always affected differently in every disaster. Such a case happened to Irfan (12-year-old), one of the Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (Plan Indonesia) sponsored children in Lembata, East Nusa Tenggara.

The Seroja Tropical Cyclone that has caused a series of disaster in East Nusa Tenggara, which ranged flash flood and landslide, had been restraining Irfan's movements. Although Irfan and his families are safe from the flash flood, the series of the disaster had destroyed his house. Aside from that, the disaster also took away Irfan's wheelchair.

According to Samide, Irfan's mother, this event had caused great pressure for Irfan. "Irfan cries often these days as he needs to stay inside the evacuation centre. He couldn't stand the heat. We couldn't go outside because Irfan couldn't sit on his own," Samide told the Plan Indonesia team in one of the evacuation centres in Lembata recently.

Samide said that there were indeed certain restrictions when living in the evacuation centre.

Before the disaster, Irfan who was living with multiple disabilities could spend the days in his house, moving in the rooms using the wheelchair as he was being supported by his mother, father, and siblings. However, as the disaster happened and they had to evacuate, Irfan's movements became restricted.

In the midst of this, Irfan and his family received help. On Saturday (10/4), Irfan was presented with a new wheelchair by the Plan Indonesia team. By using this new chair, Irfan could move more freely in the evacuation centre.

"We are grateful. I believe that Irfan must be happy to receive this new chair," Samide said.

Irfan is among the approximately 2,000 Plan Indonesia sponsored children affected by the Seroja tropical cyclone in Lembata, East Nusa Tenggara. Aside from Irfan, a lot of children require support, especially in the form of the emergency shelter tool kit, access to clean water, hygiene, and sanitation, psychosocial support and child protection, as well as education in emergency.

Plan Indonesia invites you to be a part of the support by donating through bit.ly/bantuanlembata. The fund collected in the process will be used to meet the needs of the children and their families so that the survivor will be able to thrive amidst the disaster.

FIELD STORY

Helping Fashanda to Continue Her School Amidst the Disaster

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced children from various areas in Indonesia to undergo long-distance learning. Such measure is taken to protect the children from the virus, as well as to help them continue with their studies. However, the children in Lembata, East Nusa Tenggara, are currently having difficulty accessing education. Especially, as their homes were swept by a series of disasters caused by the Seroja tropical cyclone since Saturday (3/4).

Among the children affected by this disaster is Fashanda (14-year-old). Fashanda told the Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (Plan Indonesia) emergency team that in the beginning, she and her family had no other choice but to evacuate.

"That time, the electricity was cut and the rain poured heavily. My father and mother tried to wake me and my younger siblings, so we could escape and go to a higher place," Fashanda said in her house, Thursday (8/4).

When the rain had subsided, Fashanda and her family went back into their house. They tried to check for damages from the flood.

That was when Fashanda learned that her learning equipment was drenched and could no longer be used. The same happened to other items in their house, which were also drowned by the floodwater.

Before the disaster, Fashanda had been implementing the long-distance learning method from her house. However, as the flood destroyed her school equipment, the learning process was halted.

"I feel sad. I never imagined that the flood would sweep the house and that my school equipment would be destroyed in the process," she said.

An appropriate and swift measurement is needed to help Fashanda and thousands of children affected by this disaster. Aside from Fashanda, there are a lot of children, including approximately 2,000 Plan Indonesia sponsored children in Lembata, that need support to continue with their lives.

As an organisation that strives for the fulfilment of child rights and equality for girls, Plan Indonesia prioritizes the needs and protection of children and their families in every emergency response. Especially, as children, women, and people with disabilities become more susceptible to threats in a situation that forces them to evacuate.

Plan Indonesia invites you to be a part of the help by donating through bit.ly/bantuanlembata. The fund raised in this campaign will be used to help to fulfil the needs of the children, especially in the form of the emergency shelter tool kit, access to clean water, hygiene, and sanitation, child protection and psychosocial support, as well as education in emergency.