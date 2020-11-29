Ili Lewotolok Volcano Eruption, Indonesia - Flash Update: No. 01

Indonesia

Volcanic activity has been reported for Mount Ili Lewotolok in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia by the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) Darwin on 29 November 2020, 1020h. This volcanic activity is reported based on aerial, satellite and/or ground observations.

According to Indonesia's Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG), the eruption column of Mt. Ili Lewotolok on Sunday, 29 November 2020, at 0845h was observed to be 4000m above the peak (5423 m above sea level). The ash column was observed to be gray with thick intensity towards the east and west. This eruption was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 35 mm and a duration of 600 seconds.

Based on the currently available data, it is estimated that a total of 487,833 people (108,408 households) and $1.38 Billion (USD) of infrastructure* are exposed to the hazard; 12,526 people (2,784 households) and $32.6 Million (USD) of infrastructure* of which are within 10 km-radius and more likely to be adversely impacted, and that 132,491 people (29,442 households) and $362 Million (USD) of infrastructure* of which (*cost represents that total replacement value of the infrastructure) are within 10-30 km-radius from the volcano.

Regarding the situation of volcanic activity, PVMBG recommends that people around Mound Ili Lewotolok and anyone who wants to climb to not stay or do activities within the danger zone, around mountain craters, and in all areas within a radius of 2 km from the summit of the volcano.

Indonesia's Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) noted that to date, PVMBG has recorded three volcanoes with the status of the highest Alert Level (IV). The three volcanoes are Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra, Mount Merapi on the border of Yogyakarta and Central Java and Mount Karangetang in North Sulawesi.

According to PVMBG, Mount Ili Lewotolok has been in Alert Level II status since 7 October 2017. The increase in status was triggered by an increase in volcanic activity in the form of significant seismicity, especially local tectonic earthquakes, deep volcanic and shallow volcanic since mid-September 2017.

The BNPB is still coordinating with relevant authorities to assess the impact of the eruption. The Palang Merah Indonesia (PMI) team identified the urgent need at this time--masks (5000) and shelter for residents who are displaced.