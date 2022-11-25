A hunk of hope from Cianjur earthquake refugee tents

Monday afternoon, November 21, 2022. Zaina (15 years) and her friends were attending classes at the madrasa. Suddenly the earthquake shaking came. Panic swept through the room. The students immediately ran away to save themselves outside the madrasah school building, including Zaina.

Not long after, Zaina and her friends witnessed their madrasa building collapse due to the shock of the incoming earthquake.

At the same time, in a different place, Lulu (13 years old), Zaina's younger sister, experiences the same thing. Like her older sister, Lulu also managed to save herself before the earthquake destroyed her school building.

Zaina and Lulu are two Cianjur children who survived the 5.6 magnitude Manitudo earthquake that occurred in Cianjur Regency, West Java, last Monday at around 13.21. The earthquake resulted in 271 deaths, 2,043 were injured, and 61,908 residents were displaced.

Among the deaths, most of them were children. This is because when the earthquake struck, many children were participating in learning activities at schools, madrasas and Islamic boarding schools. In one kindergarten school in Cugenang Subdistrict, one of the sub-districts in Cianjur Regency, dozens of students died when their class building collapsed.

In Thursday 24 November afternoon, Plan Indonesia’s Emergency Response Team, who were present at the disaster site to distribute aid and conduct a rapid needs assessment (RNA), met Zaina. The Team had the opportunity to listen Zaina’s story. She told about her story when the earthquake hit.

Zaina continued, amidst the gripping anxiety and panic, she and her younger sister ran home. They wanted to ensure the condition of their family. Grateful, because all members of their family were safe. However, not with the condition of their homes. Totally collapse. It’s exactly the same as what happened to their school building.

In the refugee camp

Together with thousands of residents affected by the Cianjur earthquake, Zaina and Lulu are now living in evacuation shelters. In Zaina village, there are dozens of tents scattered in several locations. Most of the residents were forced to flee in emergency tents because their houses were damaged. The tents are made of tarpaulin and are in makeshift conditions, with a limited capacity compared to the number of evacuees. Refugees generally want to live in refugee camps that are close to their damaged homes because they want to protect their remaining assets. The Indonesian national and local governments are planning to set up personal tents for the refugees.

The tent occupied by Zaina and her family along with other families is 6x4 meters in size without ventilation, which is inhabited by more than 15 refugees. The atmosphere was crowded. They hoped there would be some help in the form of personal tents, which they could set up in front of their collapsed house.

For more than two days staying at the evacuation site, the food and medical needs for Zaina and the refugees were fulfilled. However, what worries Zaina and her peers is that sanitation at the evacuation sites is inadequate, especially access to water.

"To get access to water, we have to walk outside the evacuation site," said Zaina.

While in the evacuation tents, there was not much that could be done by the Zania family and other families who had been forced to flee. Zaina's father and mother, Mia (40 years old), who have been working in traditional market as traders, cannot continue their economic activities. The market building where they trade was destroyed by earthquake. Similar conditions were also experienced by many other displaced families.

However, for food, drink and medical needs, residents who have taken refuge in tents have received adequate assistance, both from the government, humanitarian agencies and other sources. Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (Plan Indonesia), which deployed an Emergency Response Team since Tuesday 21 November, distributed initial assistance included hygiene kit packages for boys, menstrual hygiene and health packages for girls, food, and mineral water for affected children and families.

Amidst the limited conditions in the evacuation center, Zaina and Lulu hope to be able to return to continue their education with their friends soon.

"But, I don't know when I can go back to school. Our school has collapsed in the earthquake,” said Zaina.

The shock and impact of the earthquake also caused trauma for Zaina, Lulu, and their peers. They saw with their own eyes when the earthquake destroyed their school building. They are also still gripped by trauma from the impact of the earthquake which resulted in many houses in their village collapsing, and causing many of their neighbors to die.

Flashes of trauma filled Zaina's mind, met with another sad question in her head, when will their family be able to return home? And how long will they live in tents?

Written by: Cahaya and Ahmad Semar, Plan Indonesia

