Humanity First International Situation Report – Report No. 003 7.4M Earthquake Sulawesi, Indonesia 11.10.2018

SITUATION OVERVIEW

7.4M earthquake

28th September 2018, 17:02

Tsunami triggered

1,536,367 potentially affected

2,045 reported fatalities

82,775 displaced people

510,679 reported injuries

Upon assignment by the National Disaster Management Board (BNPB), Humanity First (HF)

Indonesia is providing multi-faceted humanitarian services within an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in the village of Pombewe.

Services provided by HF Indonesia are:

Assessments

• HF Indonesia is continuing its assessment work to determine humanitarian needs that will inform operational plan(s) for the next 3 weeks.

Health (EMT Type 1)

• In excess of 100 patients are being seen daily within 2 temporary clinics.

• The clinic will remain operational until 13th October, after which the current set of doctors will return to Jakarta.

• Evaluation meetings attended by HF Indonesia have highlighted the affected community require Psychological / Social support; with multiple instances of PTSD. HF Indonesia are assessing options for the provision of mental health services.