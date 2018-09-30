Humanity First International Situation Report – Report No. 001 7.4M Earthquake Sulawesi, Indonesia 30.09.2018
SITUATION OVERVIEW
7.4M earthquake
28th September 2018, (17:02)
Tsunami triggered
1,536,367 potentially affected
832 reported fatalities
16,732 displaced people
540 reported injuries
Humanity First has been working with local authorities since the Asian Tsunami of 2004 and is regularly active in relief work across Indonesia, more recently Humanity First has assisted in the Lombok Earthquake relief efforts. Currently our assessment team is on the ground in Indonesia en-route to Sulawesi Island.
ASSESSMENT
Power remains out in areas around Palu,
Unstable communication is causing delays in gathering information to complete assessment
Palu airport damaged but open only to emergency, SAR and humanitarian flights
Access is limited due to landslides & damaged road infrastructure