Humanity First International Situation Report – Report No. 001 7.4M Earthquake Sulawesi, Indonesia 30.09.2018

SITUATION OVERVIEW

7.4M earthquake

28th September 2018, (17:02)

Tsunami triggered

1,536,367 potentially affected

832 reported fatalities

16,732 displaced people

540 reported injuries

Humanity First has been working with local authorities since the Asian Tsunami of 2004 and is regularly active in relief work across Indonesia, more recently Humanity First has assisted in the Lombok Earthquake relief efforts. Currently our assessment team is on the ground in Indonesia en-route to Sulawesi Island.

ASSESSMENT