07 Oct 2018

Humanity First International Situation Report – Report No. 001 7.4M Earthquake Sulawesi, Indonesia 07.10.2018

Report
from Humanity First International
Published on 07 Oct 2018
SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • 7.4M earthquake

  • 28th September 2018, 17:02

  • Tsunami triggered

  • 1,536,367 potentially affected

  • 1,763 reported fatalities

  • 62,659 people displaced

  • 2,632 major injuries

A 17-person team from Humanity First Indonesia are conducting multi-dimensional relief operations on the ground within Palu.

COORDINATION

• Attendance at the BNPB meeting in Sigi District
• Ongoing attendance at Palu based BNPB coordination meeting going forward
• SIGI Red Cross Indonesia
• Community Health Centre Post • Primary Care services based near Humanity First Indonesia’s base camp

