Humanity First International Situation Report – Report No. 001 7.4M Earthquake Sulawesi, Indonesia 07.10.2018
SITUATION OVERVIEW
7.4M earthquake
28th September 2018, 17:02
Tsunami triggered
1,536,367 potentially affected
1,763 reported fatalities
62,659 people displaced
2,632 major injuries
A 17-person team from Humanity First Indonesia are conducting multi-dimensional relief operations on the ground within Palu.
￼COORDINATION
• Attendance at the BNPB meeting in Sigi District
• Ongoing attendance at Palu based BNPB coordination meeting going forward
• SIGI Red Cross Indonesia
• Community Health Centre Post • Primary Care services based near Humanity First Indonesia’s base camp