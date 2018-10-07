Humanity First International Situation Report – Report No. 001 7.4M Earthquake Sulawesi, Indonesia 07.10.2018

SITUATION OVERVIEW

7.4M earthquake

28th September 2018, 17:02

Tsunami triggered

1,536,367 potentially affected

1,763 reported fatalities

62,659 people displaced

2,632 major injuries

A 17-person team from Humanity First Indonesia are conducting multi-dimensional relief operations on the ground within Palu.

￼COORDINATION

• Attendance at the BNPB meeting in Sigi District

• Ongoing attendance at Palu based BNPB coordination meeting going forward

• SIGI Red Cross Indonesia

• Community Health Centre Post • Primary Care services based near Humanity First Indonesia’s base camp