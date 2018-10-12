Humanity First Disaster Relief Emergency Medical team assessing patients in Palu, Central Sulawesi

After the devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Sulawesi Island in Indonesia on the 28th of September 2018, Humanity First Indonesia mobilised its Disaster Relief team who are on the ground in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, providing much needed support. Humanity First Indonesia are working in close coordination with the authorities.

The 17-member team consisting of Doctors, Homeopaths and Disaster Management Co-ordinators, Volunteers have set up a Base Camp at AMJ centre in Bulupontu village South of Palu.

Upon assignment by the National Disaster Management Board (BNPB), Humanity First Indonesia are providing multi-faceted humanitarian services within an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in the village of Pombewe.

The following are the Services provided HF Indonesia are:

Assessments

• HF Indonesia is continuing its assessment work to determine humanitarian needs that will inform operational plan(s) for the next 3 weeks

Health (EMT Type 1)

• In excess of 100 patients are being seen daily within 2 temporary clinics.

• The clinic will remain operational until 13th October, after which the current set of doctors will return to Jakarta

• Evaluation meetings attended by Humanity First Indonesia have highlighted the affected community require Psychological / Social support; with multiple instances of PTSD. HF Indonesia are assessing options for the provision of mental health services

Nutrition

• HF Indonesia are opening a public kitchen to fulfil the projected needs of approximately 5,000 IDPs. HF Indonesia estimate the provision of 1,000 hot meals twice a day (2,000 meals per day)

• Local Government departments have committed to providing rice and some of the kitchen equipment

Shelter

• HF Indonesia has identified the need for temporary shelter assistance in the form of tents and tarpaulin sheets. HF Indonesia are currently investigating the feasibility (including maintenance capabilities) of offering this service.

Extensive assessments will continue over next few days to propose short term & long term programme plans.

Current reports as of 9th October indicate:

2,010 official deaths

83,000 people displaced

10,679 major injuries

67,000 houses damaged

2,700 damaged schools

20 damaged health facilities

(Source: BNPN, ECHO, UN)