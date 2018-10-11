Humanitarian Action for Children 2018 - Indonesia

On 28 September, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Indonesia triggered a tsunami, affecting approx. 1.5 million people in Sulawesi. Around 71,000 are displaced and access to remote communities is challenging. In Central Sulawesi, some 500,000 people need urgent access to water and sanitation services. Prior to the disaster, Palu, the main urban centre of Sulawesi, had a low Measles Rubella (MR) immunization coverage at 49 per cent and a high prevalence of wasting and stunting. The recent disaster exacerbates these pre-existing vulnerabilities, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks for thousands of children and their families. More than 2,700 schools have been affected, directly impacting the education of 270,000 children in Central Sulawesi. There are approximately 5,000 separated children and 100.000 children require of psycho-social support. In addition, UNICEF continues to respond to the August 2018 Lombok earthquakes, which displaced 340,000 people.

Humanitarian strategy

UNICEF responds to the earthquake-tsunami disaster in Sulawesi and Lombok under the leadership of the Government of Indonesia, and in partnership with local and international NGOs, focusing on life saving service delivery and early recovery. The tsunami response is fully aligned with the Central Sulawesi Earthquake Response Plan released on 4 October. In Sulawesi, UNICEF’s response focuses on strengthening sectoral coordination and on provision of critical life-saving support across all sectors by building on existing capacities. The provision of child protection services including for separated and unaccompanied children, as well as education, are key priorities. In Lombok, UNICEF is scaling up recovery activities across all sectors.

UNICEF supports the Ministry of Health in charge of the Health Cluster, leading on nutrition and Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) for hygiene promotion, as well as maternal, child health and immunization. UNICEF also provides coordination support to the Ministry of Public Works as the lead on WASH infrastructure. UNICEF and YSTC (Save the Children national chapter) co-lead the coordination support to the Ministry of Education, leading the Education cluster.

UNICEF and Muhammadiyah Disaster Management Center co-lead cluster coordination support to the Ministry of Social Affairs, leading on Child Protection under the National Displacement and Protection Cluster.

Results from 2018

As of October 2018, UNICEF has achieved the following results in Lombok. Child protection support has been provided through the Ministry of Social Affairs and in conjunction with the Ministry of Education for psychosocial activities. Key results are:

• Education in Emergency and CPiE integrated training for 60 education officials.

• GBV trainings for 50 to 60 women’s groups and community leaders.

• 50 social workers and volunteers are working on child protection responses reaching 1,500 children.

• Training and support for social workers and members/volunteers of local CSOs provided in Lombok covering 20 – 30 displacement sites.

• Joint secretariat on child protection has been established and is operational - serving as a coordination mechanism for emergency response.

• Initial plan for Child Protection Sectoral Assessment has been finalized with the national and provincial social affairs department, Yayasan Sayangi Tunas Cilik (Save the Children), Wahana Visi Indonesia (World Vision), Plan International Indonesia.

In Sulawesi, Government-led initial assessments at the inter-agency level are still ongoing. UNICEF has sent a second wave of personnel to the earthquake-affected areas to support assessments and initial response.

Funding Requirements

UNICEF requires US$26.6 million to meet the humanitarian needs of children affected by the earthquake in Lombok and the earthquake – tsunami in Sulawesi. To ensure a timely scale up of UNICEF’s humanitarian response in Sulawesi, UNICEF HQ advanced a loan of US$4 million from its Emergency Programme Fund (EPF). Adequate, timely and flexible funding is essential to enable UNICEF to provide life-saving support to affected children and their families in both Lombok and Sulawesi islands. Sixty percent of the resource requirements sought in this appeal will be for Sulawesi response and forty percent for the Lombok response.