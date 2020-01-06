Human Initiative Situation Report #5 Floods in Jabodetabek, January 4, 2020

Type : Flood disaster & landslide

Place : Jakarta, Bogor, Tangerang, Bekasi

Time : 4 January 2020

I. Key Information

The number of refugees are 173,064 people (39,627 families) The number of victims increased to 53 people and 1 person missing In Bekasi City as many as 149,537 people were still displaced by the flood disaster at 51 refugee camps More than 22,000 people or 3,300 families in DKI Jakarta are still displaced In Bogor Regency there are 13 districts affected by flooding A total of 621 families or 2,173 people are still displaced in Bogor Regency 12 villages in Sukajaya District are isolated and only be accessible by helicopters. Flash floods and landslides occurred in 3 subdistricts, including Nanggung, Sukajaya, Cigudeg Districts. There are 2 refugee points in Tangseng village, Rt. 03 & Rt. 02. Rt.03 = 333 inhabitants (81 households), Rt.02 = 190 inhabitants. Urgent needs for the refigees are food (groceries), shelter, hygiene kits, clean water, health services

II. Situational Description

BNPB updating data for floods in Jabodetabek per January 3rd, 2020 at 23:00 pm said the number of refugees currently about 173 064 people (39 627 households). In addition, the number of evacuation points increased because it was verified by BPBD officers. The number of victims of floods and landslides that have hit Jakarta, Banten and West Java has also increased. The death toll was recorded as of January 4, 2020, at 10:00 WIB becoming 53 people and 1 missing.

The data from residents affected by disasters, the most numerous is the Bekasi City area with a total of 366,274 inhabitants. Information submitted by BNPB states that flooding occurred in 80% of the Bekasi area. Bekasi City Government noted, since Wednesday (1/1/2020) until Friday (1/3/2020) morning, as many as 149,537 residents of Bekasi City were displaced due to flooding. At present there are 51 refugee locations spread across 10 subdistricts in Bekasi City.

In the DKI Jakarta area, more than 22,000 people or 3,300 families are still displaced. The distribution of refugees in DKI Jakarta, among others, East Jakarta 9,122 people, West Jakarta 1,103 people, South Jakarta 8,104 people, North Jakarta 908 people, and Central Jakarta 2,703 people.