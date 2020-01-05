Human Initiative Situation Report #3 Floods in Jabodetabek, January 2, 2020

Type : Flood

Location : Jakarta, Bogor, Tangerang, Bekasi

Time : January 2, 2020

I. Keys Information

Heavy rain since Tuesday flushed all over Jakarta and surrounding areas until Wednesday morning A total of 268 villages in Jabodetabek were flooded with a height between 30-200 cm. There are 6 areas with a height of water around 2 meters : Cipinang Melayu East Jakarta, Jatikramat Bekasi, Bekasi Exile, Margahayu Bekasi, Duren Jaya Bekasi, and Bintaro South Jakarta. Flood points in DKI Jakarta includes West Jakarta 30 points, Central Jakarta 22 points, South Jakarta 28 points, East Jakarta 65 points, North Jakarta 13 points. Flood points in Bekasi, Depok and Tangerang, among others: Bekasi Regency 47 points, Bogor Regency 11 points, Bekasi City 43 points, Tangerang City 4 points and Tangerang Selatan City 5 points. The number of victims by floods was 16 people : DKI Jakarta 8 people, Bekasi City 1 person, Depok City 3 people, Bogor City 1 person, Bogor Regency 1 person, Tangerang City 1 person and Tangerang Selatan 1 person. The number of refugee in Jakarta are 269 locations with a total refugees 31,232 people.

II. Description of Situation

Heavy rain since Tuesday, December 31, 2019 flushed all regions in Jakarta and its surroundings until 07.35 am, the rain continued to flush. As a result, a number of areas in Jakarta and surrounding areas were flooded after being rained overnight. The water level at the Katulampa dam is 170 centimeters, rain conditions and alert status number 2.

A number of areas in Jabodetabek are flooded with varying heights from 30 cm to 200 cm. Data from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) states there are 6 areas with water levels of more than 2 meters, including Cipinang Melayu East Jakarta, Jatikramat Bekasi, Bekasi Exile, Margahayu Bekasi, Duren Jaya Bekasi, and Bintaro South Jakarta.

Flood points in DKI Jakarta includes West Jakarta 30 points, Central Jakarta 22 points, South Jakarta 28 points, East Jakarta 65 points, North Jakarta 13 points. Floods also occurred in Bekasi, Depok and Tangerang, including 47 districts of Bekasi, Bogor Regency 11 points, Bekasi City 43 points, Tangerang City 4 points and South Tangerang City 5 points.

Due to this flood disaster, around 31,232 residents of DKI Jakarta had to be displaced / evacuated. The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) recorded the number of evacuation points in DKI Jakarta 269 locations. The most refugee point is East Jakarta are 99 locations with 13,516 refugees and West Jakarta are 97,586 refugees. Other regions, such as South Jakarta, have 48 locations with 5,305 refugees, North Jakarta have 2315 refugees and Central Jakarta 2 locations with 310 refugees.

In addition, causing damage this flood also causing victims. From now, data from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) there were 16 victims due to of floods with the details: DKI Jakarta 8, Bekasi City 1, Depok City 3, Bogor City 1, Kab. Bogor 1, Kota Tangerang 1, and Tangerang Selatan 1.

