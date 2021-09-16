Handing over of Covid-19 humanitarian contribution from the Government of Malaysia to the Republic of Indonesia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Honourable Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah handed COVID-19 related medical equipment and supplies from the Government of Malaysia to the Republic of Indonesia on 15 September 2021 at Subang Air Base, Selangor. This initiative is a testament to the strong and excellent relations between the two countries. Various Malaysian Ministries and Agencies have closely cooperated in this effort.

As immediate neighbours, Malaysia and Indonesia continue to collaborate closely in our common fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malaysia’s contribution comprises ISO tank containers and liquid oxygen, oxygen concentrators, therapeutic medicines and disposable medical items. His Excellency Hermono, the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Malaysia received it on behalf of the Government of Indonesia. The main consignment was delivered via the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft with the rest to be delivered in stages.

Malaysia will continue to work closely with fellow ASEAN Member States and international partners in mitigating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic towards full recovery.

