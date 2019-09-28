Habitat for Humanity Indonesia intensifies shelter response one year after Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami

Jakarta, September 28, 2019 - One year after the 7.4 magnitude Central Sulawesi earthquake, tsunami, and liquefaction, Habitat for Humanity Indonesia reaffirms its commitment to support the shelter needs of families in disaster-prone Indonesia.

Public and private partnerships have played a significant role in responding to disasters but more needs to be done to address the urgent and growing shelter needs in Sulawesi's disaster zones where more than 57,000 people remain homeless and displaced according to government and NGO inter-agency reports.

Susanto Samsudin, National Director of Habitat for Humanity Indonesia said, "Through Habitat Indonesia's Rebuild Indonesia program we were able to serve more than 3,128 families to date. We want to scale-up our shelter response in the coming months and years to help more families. We are appealing to generous hearts to donate, volunteer and partner with us in building more disaster-resilient homes with accessible water, sanitation and hygiene facilities."

During the Global Shelter Cluster's National and Asia-Pacific Shelter Forum in Lombok, Indonesia last August, key actors, including Habitat for Humanity renewed their commitment to serve the shelter needs of the most vulnerable families and communities. Lessons learned from responding to the earthquake, tsunami and liquefaction disasters also helped improve humanitarian practices in ensuring that resources are used with accountability to help communities prepare for disasters, cope with emergencies and recover in their aftermath.

Organizations like Habitat for Humanity focus on helping disaster-affected communities overcome their housing woes by providing various sheltering options until families completely recover and are able to build their permanent houses.

While Habitat Indonesia and its supporters are lending a hand, the survivors are actively taking a role in rebuilding their lives. Moving forward, additional resources are needed to build 150 core housing units heading towards the reconstruction phase of the response. Resources for the next two years will focus on providing families with long-term shelter and WASH solutions as Habitat Indonesia continues its disaster response projects in Central Sulawesi and Lombok.

Habitat Indonesia has also launched a Disaster Reserve Fund to raise awareness and the resources needed to sustain its work in disaster risk reduction, by helping communities to build their capacity to prepare for and withstand strong disasters in the future.

Over the years, disasters have become more frequent and devastating in Indonesia where more than 5,100 were killed in 2018. Recent spate of earthquakes, flooding and landslides bring massive devastation in disaster-prone Indonesia, which is situated in the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Habitat for Humanity has been working together with partners in Indonesia for more than 20 years. During the 2006 Yogyakarta earthquake and the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Habitat Indonesia's response supported more than 8,000 families.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. In the Asia-Pacific region since 1983, Habitat for Humanity has supported millions of people to build or improve a place they can call home. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower.