18 May 2019

Gunungkidul villages ask for help amid water shortage

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 17 May 2019 View Original

Jakarta / Fri, May 17, 2019 / 01:46 pm

Villages in Tanjungsari district of Gunungkidul, Yogyakarta, have asked their district office and the regency's disaster mitigation agency (BPBD) to provide them with a supply of water as rain has not hit the region for the past month.

Residents in Kemiri, Kemadang, Banjarejo, Ngestirejo and Hargosari villages were in a short supply of clean water because the region's water reservoir had emptied out and there were issues with the water supply from the local water company, Tanjungsari district head Rakhmadian Wijayanto said.

"Out of the five villages, Ngestirejo village has requested that we supply water there," Rakhmadian told kompas.com on Wednesday.

He said his office had prepared 125 tanks of water for a year, adding that BPBD Gunungkidul would also help to provide water.

"We will cover four villages, while the BPBD will cover Banjarejo village," he said.

According to Rakhmadian, Tanjungsari district relied on water sources near Baron Beach and Semanu district.

However, water from two sources has often failed to reach the villages that are located on higher land.

A similar water shortage also affected residents in other districts.

Girisubo district secretary Arif Yahya said his district was prone to droughts. As of May, two of eight villages in the district, namely Pucung and Girisubo, have requested that the district office supply them with water.

He said his office had allocated 600 tanks of water this year, adding that it would work alongside the local water company to install more water pipes in the district. (ars)

