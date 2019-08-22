Greater Jakarta, Banten likely to experience intense drought: BMKG

Residents of Greater Jakarta and Banten should prepare for drought for 20 to 60 days as there is little chance of rain until September, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has warned.

The agency said in a statement that most of Greater Jakarta and Banten is likely to experience an extended period of drought during the dry season.

Furthermore, the agency also forecast little chance of rain in the remainder of August and September.

The agency predicted that the drought could potentially affect the supply of soil water across Greater Jakarta and Banten. Additionally, the agency also noted that air pollution levels in both regions was likely to increase during the drought.

Among areas that are predicted to experience the most intense drought in Jakarta are the central, southern, eastern, and northern ends of the capital.

Lebak, Pandeglang, Serang and Tangerang regencies in Banten are also likely to experience the worst drought. (rfa)