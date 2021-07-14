The grant of COVID-19 vaccines to the Republic of Indonesia

On July 15th, approximately 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be airlifted to Indonesia, as part of supports from Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Indonesia.

The grant of COVID-19 vaccines constitutes a part of the Exchange of Notes on June 29th between the Government of Japan and the Government of Indonesia regarding the grant of COVID-19 vaccines. With this shipment, combined with another million doses airlifted on July 1st, Indonesia is receiving approximately 2 million doses from the Government of Japan.

These provided vaccines are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Indonesia. Japan will continue various support measures in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

[Note] COVID-19 situation in Indonesia

As of July 12th, 2,568 thousand confirmed cases and 67 thousand deaths are reported in Indonesia. Daily confirmed cases have surged after the holiday that comes at the end of the fasting month in May, with over 20 thousand cases since the end of June and over 40 thousand cases on July 12th. Approximately 51.4 million doses of vaccine have been administrated in Indonesia, which comprises 14.3 percent of the number of doses needed (360 million doses).