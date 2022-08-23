The Government of Indonesia committed to reducing unmet need for family planning [EN/ID]

Jakarta, 01 August 2022 —The Government of Indonesia, supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Yayasan Cipta, and Global Affairs Canada, launched Indonesia’s commitment to Family Planning 2030 (FP2030) today (01/08). FP2030 is the successor of FP2020, a global partnership that seeks to advance rights-based family planning.

FP2030 bridges advocacy for harmonization between global commitments and national priorities, especially the 2020-2024 National Medium Term Development Goals (RPJMN), the strategic plan of the National Population and Family Planning Board (BKKBN), and the work programmes of ministries/institutions that focus on population and family planning, to end stagnation and accelerate the achievement of family planning programme in Indonesia.

“Indonesia is one of 69 countries committed to reduce unmet need for family planning… We are in the middle of transformation of health services,” Prof. Dr. Muhadjir Effendy, M.A.P., the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Cultural Affairs (Menko PMK), who officially opened the launch of the Government’s Commitment to FP2030 today (01/08). “We want to accelerate the offset of the deficits of the RPJMN 2020-2024 programmes due to COVID-19, including reproductive health… I really hope that this partnership will be continuously improved in the future”, he continued.

“Fulfilling reproductive health rights as well as equitable and affordable health services so that we can achieve zero unmet need for family planning, zero preventable maternal death, and zero gender based violence (UNFPA three transformative results, ed.) is our strong commitment for 2030,” Chief of BKKBN Dr. Hasto Wardoyo, Sp. OG (K), said in his remarks. “The launch of the FP2030 commitment is critical as an effort to secure the determination of stakeholders… We are ready to deliver rights-based family planning services that are voluntary, without force, and of course, of good quality and comprehensive,” he affirmed.

“Ending the unmet need for family planning is one of three UNFPA transformative results driving progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals,” Anjali Sen, UNFPA Indonesia Representative, said in her remarks. “FP2020 has been a game changer in successfully increasing global and national commitment to family planning… FP2030 brings forward our greatest strengths, while embracing new ways of working and organizing our efforts to reflect a core commitment to equitable and rights-based approaches, country leadership, inclusion, transparency, and mutual accountability“,” she continued. “UNFPA has committed to continue its support to the global family planning commitment through the FP2030 commitment,” she affirmed.

“This is the moment to reflect on our partnership and how, by working closely together, we can ensure even greater success in the coming years. We believe that a greater focus is needed on strengthening family planning services for all, including adolescents and youth", said Kevin Tokar, Head of Development of the Embassy of Canada, the donor co-chair of FP2030.

“Congratulations to the Government of Indonesia and partners on the important launch of the FP2030 commitment… We commend the government and the commitment to family planning by ensuring it is funded through the national budget,” said Dr. Samukalise Dube, Executive Director of FP2030.

The launch was followed by a plenary session on the Indonesian Government’s Commitment to FP2030 by Rizal Damanik, DVM, MRepSc, PhD (BBKBN’s Deputy of Training, Research and Development - PULIN); Harmonisation of the FP2030 Commitment with (RPJMN) and Long Term Development Plan (RPJP) by Dr. Ir.Subandi, MSc (Deputy of Human, Community, and Cultural Development, BAPPENAS); Policies and Strategies for the Acceleration of Reducing Maternal Mortality Ratio through FP2030 Commitment by drg Kartini Rustandi M.Kes (Director of Health of Productive Age and Older Persons of the Ministry of Health); The Roles of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) especially in Monitoring and Evaluation of FP2030 Implementation in Indonesia by Dini Haryati (Executive Director of Yayasan Cipta); and the Roles of Youth in Supporting the Achievement of FP2030 by Daniel (FP2030 Youth Focal Point). The discussion was moderated by Dr. Ukik Kusuma Kurniawan, Chairperson of PULIN BKKBN.

Watch the event at UNFPA Indonesia Youtube.

About FP2030

The London Summit on Family Planning in July 2012 brought together country governments, donors, and other partners around the globe to provide an additional 120 million women in the world’s poorest countries with access to voluntary family planning by the year 2020. As part of its follow-up on commitments made at FP2020, the Government of Indonesia established the FP2020 Country Committee. The forum is chaired by the National Population and Family Planning Board (BKKBN) and co-chaired by UNFPA, Yayasan Cipta, Global Affairs Canada, and the youth focal point. This forum includes representatives from the government, international organizations, civil society groups, professional organizations, academia, the private sector, and youth.

Ten years after the implementation of the FP2020 commitment, global commitment to family planning continues from FP2020 to the new Partnership FP2030, where countries can learn from good practice and build on each other's strengths to achieve right-based, inclusive, transparent and country-led family planning commitments and to achieve sustainable development goals (Sustainable Development Goals).

Indonesia has recorded many achievements in family planning, however, some targets and indicators still remained challenging. The formulation of the FP2030 commitment has been carried out since 2021 and the 10 commitments of the Government of Indonesia in family planning is disseminated today.

10 FP2030 Commitments

Ensure the realization of voluntary, quality, and comprehensive rights-based contraceptive services according to Indonesian Law.

Improve contribution of the private sector to the Family Planning/Reproductive Health Programme, including provision of modern contraceptive services at all level of health system.

Ensure the financing for family planning and reproductive health programme.

Promoting the use of evidence-based data and indicators for monitoring and evaluation of the family planning programme.

Risk mitigation on the impact of COVID-19 and other health crisis due to disaster and ensuring continuity of contraceptive availability and services.

Ensure the realization of adolescent reproductive health by providing information and education for prosperous future generation.

Maximizing the role of civil society, non-governmental organizations, private organizations, community leaders, religious leaders, academics, and media in supporting the implementation of family planning and reproductive health programme.

Integration of family planning programme with community nutrition programme.

Integration of family planning services by providing information to support prevention of HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Increase Indonesia’s role in South-South Cooperation in Family Planning and reproductive health.

About UNFPA

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, works to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every child birth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled. Since 1972, UNFPA has been one of Indonesia’s most prominent partners in reproductive health, youth, population and development, and gender equality.

UNFPA Indonesia strives to achieve three transformative results also known as three zeros, a global commitment to end preventable maternal deaths, unmet need for family planning, and gender-based violence and harmful practices, guided by the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 Agenda.

For more information, please visit https://indonesia.unfpa.org/

For more information, please contact:

Dian Agustino (Communications Analyst, UNFPA Indonesia): agustino@unfpa.org