Further NZ help for Sulawesi

RT HON WINSTON PETERS

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand is providing further help for the emergency response efforts in the Sulawesi region, Indonesia.

“A New Zealand Defence Force C-130 Hercules aircraft, loaded with emergency relief supplies including generators, water containers, and tarpaulins, is currently on its way to Indonesia,” said Mr Peters.

“The plane will join an international air bridge effort to transport supplies and personnel into the affected area.”

The New Zealand Government is also provide further relief funding. This includes $1.5 million in immediate funding for aid agencies working on the ground delivering practical assistance,” he said.

“As well, a further $1.5 million will be allocated to stand-by funding to support the international community’s efforts for emergency relief activities and early recovery projects.”

“This package is in addition to the relief support already announced by the New Zealand Government earlier this week, taking our total contribution to the Sulawesi response to $5 million,” said Mr Peters.

“The scale of the relief effort required following last week’s earthquake and tsunami is becoming increasingly apparent, and there are many people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance,” he said.

Mr Peters arrived in Jakarta yesterday and has scheduled meetings with Indonesian Government Ministers today and tomorrow.