04 Oct 2018

Further NZ help for Sulawesi

Report
from Government of New Zealand
Published on 04 Oct 2018 View Original

RT HON WINSTON PETERS

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand is providing further help for the emergency response efforts in the Sulawesi region, Indonesia.

“A New Zealand Defence Force C-130 Hercules aircraft, loaded with emergency relief supplies including generators, water containers, and tarpaulins, is currently on its way to Indonesia,” said Mr Peters.

“The plane will join an international air bridge effort to transport supplies and personnel into the affected area.”

The New Zealand Government is also provide further relief funding. This includes $1.5 million in immediate funding for aid agencies working on the ground delivering practical assistance,” he said.

“As well, a further $1.5 million will be allocated to stand-by funding to support the international community’s efforts for emergency relief activities and early recovery projects.”

“This package is in addition to the relief support already announced by the New Zealand Government earlier this week, taking our total contribution to the Sulawesi response to $5 million,” said Mr Peters.

“The scale of the relief effort required following last week’s earthquake and tsunami is becoming increasingly apparent, and there are many people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance,” he said.

Mr Peters arrived in Jakarta yesterday and has scheduled meetings with Indonesian Government Ministers today and tomorrow.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.