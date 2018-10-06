06 Oct 2018

Further Australian support following the Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami

Report
from Government of Australia
Published on 06 Oct 2018

Australia is providing additional support to Indonesia in the wake of the devastating earthquake and tsunami which struck Sulawesi on 28 September.

Assessments are still ongoing, with over 1,500 people confirmed dead and 65,000 homes damaged and destroyed.

Australia will provide a further $4.5 million to assist those affected by this disaster, bringing our total assistance to the relief effort to $10.25 million.

This support will provide additional humanitarian supplies, health and logistical assistance responding to immediate needs and assisting with recovery efforts.

This builds on support already provided by Australia through the Indonesian Red Cross and Australian NGOs, which is assisting over 80,000 people with access to shelter, sanitation and clean water.

The Australian Defence Force continues to support the Indonesian Government in their response efforts, including by providing vital airlift capacity for moving humanitarian supplies.

