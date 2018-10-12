12 Oct 2018

Fresh quake shakes East Java, Bali, kills three

By Karina M. Tehusijarana

At least three people have died following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in East Java that was felt in Bali and Lombok in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) the quake was felt at 01:57 a.m. local time with an epicenter in the ocean 55 kilometers northeast of Situbondo regency, East Java, at a depth of 12 kilometers. No tsunami alert was issued.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has confirmed that three people have died as a result of the earthquake: a seven-year-old boy, a 55-year-old woman and an as-yet-unidentified adult man, all located in Prambanan village, Gayam district, Sumenep regency.

"The victims died after being crushed by a collapsed building," BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement. "The victims were sleeping when the earthquake suddenly hit and caused the house to collapse so the victims could not escape."

Several houses and at least one mosque in Sumenep regency are also reported to be damaged.

The quake was felt throughout East Java and also in parts of Bali and Lombok.

The Nusa Dua Command Center, which was set up to secure the ongoing International Monetary Fund-World Bank Annual Meetings, reported that there were no significant impacts on infrastructure in Nusa Dua, Bali.

