Four die as flash floods, landslides hit South Sulawesi

Andi Hajramurni

The Jakarta Post

Makassar / Sun, April 5, 2020 / 08:21 pm

Heavy rain has caused flash floods and landslides in two districts of Tana Toraja regency in South Sulawesi, leaving at least four people dead.

Tana Toraja Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head Alfian Andi Lolo reported that three of the deceased were members of the same family in Randanbatu village, South Makale district, identified as Bottong, 80, Rita, 40, and Yen, 12. Meanwhile, one fatality is Rantetayo district has yet to be identified.

"The family members were sleeping when the flash flood hit their home causing it to cave in. They were buried by the landslide,” Alfian said, adding that the event occurred in the early hours of Sunday. "We are still searching [for more victims], but [the search] has been postponed due to heavy rain.”

The landslide has also cut some road links, including the main road connecting Tana Toraja regency and North Toraja regency. The disaster has forced at least 20 families out of their homes. (trn)