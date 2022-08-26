Foot and mouth vaccine doses arrive in Indonesia

The first shipment of one million foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine doses supplied by the Australian Government has arrived in Indonesia.

The doses will be distributed by Indonesian authorities to ensure they are delivered to the areas most in need.

“We’ve been able to match the doses to the FMD strain present in Indonesia. These doses will be highly effective in providing protection to Indonesian livestock,” said Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt

“This is part of our three-pronged approach to keep Australia FMD-free - helping our neighbours deal with the outbreak, strengthening our biosecurity borders and enhancing our preparedness at home.

“In the months ahead, Australia will supply a further $4.4 million in FMD vaccines as part of a $10 million biosecurity package recently announced for Indonesia,” said Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

“The successful delivery of these vaccines demonstrates Australia’s commitment to supporting Indonesia’s response to the outbreak and underscores the close collaborative relationship between our two countries.”

