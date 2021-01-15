‘Focus on children in aftermath earthquake Sulawesi’ – Save the Children

Responding to Friday's earthquake that struck the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia that has reportedly killed at least 34 people and levelled many buildings, Chief of Humanitarian and Resilience Program Save the Children in Indonesia, Dino Satria said, "This was a strong quake that has killed many people. At least another 15,000 people have been forced from their homes.

“While the extent of the earthquake damage is still unclear, we know children are often the most vulnerable following disaster. This will have been a particularly traumatising experience for those children that lived through the devastating quake in Sulawesi in 2018. It will be essential that children are prioritised in any response, as they may have witnessed the death of loved ones or become separated from their parents. From our experience in emergencies, we know they will need immediate shelter and be kept safe from harm.

"Save the Children will mobilise staff to meet the needs of children and their families affected by today’s earthquake if there is a need for us to launch a humanitarian response. Save the Children Indonesia will do a rapid need assessment together with our local partner in West Sulawesi so that we understand the humanitarian needs of children and their families following the earthquake."

For media interviews

Ricky Suhendar, Chief of Communications

Save the Children Indonesia

Ricky.Suhendar@savethechildren.org