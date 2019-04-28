28 Apr 2019

Floods hit 37 areas across Jakarta

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 27 Apr 2019

Floodwaters have inundated 37 areas across Jakarta on Saturday, according to the Jakarta Disaster Management Agency.

The agency said the worst-hit neighborhoods were in East Jakarta with 21 areas being affected, while South and West Jakarta had 14 and two, respectively.

In East Jakarta, the affected areas include Cawang, Kampung Melayu and Kebon Manggis subdistricts, with the floodwater reaching a depth of 225 centimeters. While in other parts of East Jakarta, like Balekambang and Cililitan subdistricts, the floodwater had receded as of Saturday morning. Areas inundated by floodwater in South Jakarta included Pangadegan, Rawajati and East Pejaten subdistricts, where it reached a depth of 220 cm in some parts.

The agency reported on its official website that 2,370 residents in East Jakarta were affected by the floods and had to be evacuated to temporary shelters in 15 locations.

The floods, which started on Friday, were caused after the Ciliwung, Angke and Krukut rivers overflowed following heavy rainfall in upstream areas in Bogor, West Java.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency also reported that the floods had killed at least two people.

Besides Jakarta, a flood also struck Tangerang in Banten, where overflowing water from the Cisadane River inundated some neighborhoods in the area after hours of heavy downpours.

