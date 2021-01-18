Flooding in South Kalimantan, Indonesia - Flash Update No.1 (18 Jan 2021)

Indonesia

According to the report from Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), the flooding triggered by high intensity rain since 9 January 2021 has affected Batola, Banjar, Banjar Baru, Tanah Laut, Hulu Sungai Tengah, Balangan, Tabalong, Hulu Sungai Selatan, Tapin, and Banjarmasin

Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) reported that as many as 210,140 people were affected by the flood (as of 17 January (1400 HRS UTC+7), with around 39.5K people displaced.

Seven (7) cities / regencies were affected by the flood: Batola - 28,400 people affected and 517 houses damaged;

Banjar - 53,685 people affected, 11,269 displaced, 3 dead, and 6,670 houses damaged;

Banjar Baru - 8,671 people affected, 3,690 displaced, 1 dead, and 2,156 houses damaged

Tanah Laut - 27,815 people affected, 13,062 displaced, 7 dead, and 8,506 houses damaged

Hulu Sungai Tengah - 64,400 people affected, 11,200 displaced, 3 people dead, and 4,000 houses damaged

Balangan - 17,501 people affected and 1,154 houses damaged

Tabalong - 770 people affected and 407 houses damaged

Hulu Sungai Selatan - 6,690 people affected and 387 houses damaged

Tapin - 1,492 people affected, 328 displaced, 1 dead and 582 houses damaged

Banjarmasin - 716 people affected

According to Indonesia National Institute of Aeronautics and Space PLAN most of the flood area are not only concentrated in the downstream of the Barito watershed but also spreading across affected regencies.

Local BPBD, BASARNAS and other related agencies are coordinating to evacuate the affected people and provide victims’ needs.