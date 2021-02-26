Flooding in Semarang City, Indones - Flash Update #1

Indonesia

● According to the report from Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), high intensity rain on 23 February caused flooding in six (6) sub-districts of Semarang City.

● BNPB reported that as many as 18,118 families or 90,590 people were affected by the flood and 9,169 houses have been submerged to flood water levels approximately 10-75 cm (reported as of 26 February (0600 HRS UTC+7)).

● The six sub-districts (6) affected by the flood are as follows: East Semarang, North Semarang, West Semarang, Pedurungan, Genuk, and Gayam Sari.

● As of 26 February, flooding has receded in East Semarang, North Semarang, and Gayam Sari (10-40 cm). Meanwhile, flooding persists in Genuk Sub-district (+/- 45 cm).

● Local disaster management agencies are continuously conducting rapid assessments, and coordinating with relevant agencies. These agencies are also facilitating the evacuation of affected residents and the management of food logistics and aid. A public kitchen has been established by Semarang City BPBD Office, and aid in the form of rice will be distributed. Health workers and patients and their families in the affected areas are also being assisted.

● The AHA Centre will continue to monitor the situation for significant developments and issue necessary updates.