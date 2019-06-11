Flooding in Samarinda affects thousands

Several areas in Samarinda city, East Kalimantan, remained flooded on Monday, forcing thousands to flee their homes to seek refuge. Flooding has been affecting the city since Sunday, hampering residents' activities and paralyzing parts of the city.

The flooding was triggered by a rise in water level at the Mahakam River, which flows along Samarinda city. The city lies along the river, 48 kilometer from the river’s mouth.

Heavy rains poured for several hours on Sunday morning, causing the water level to rise at Benanga Dam at the upstream of Karang Mumus River, the confluence of the Mahakam River.

The Samarinda administration has applied an emergency protocol for seven days to assist 10,300 people affected by the flooding

Even after the rain stopped, the water level in several points of the city such as Jl. Dr. Soetomo and Jl. Ahmad Yani remained high.

Samarinda city secretary Sugeng Chairuddin said people in Bengkuring, Griya Mukti, and Gunung Linggai had been the most affected.

People are being moved to safer ground by a team consisting of personnel from the Samarinda and East Kalimantan Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), the police, military and volunteers.

Heavy traffic also occurred on Jl. PM. Noor due to the inundated roads. Many motorcycles broke down after the riders forced the vehicles to ride through the flooding. (gis/swd)