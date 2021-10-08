Flooding in Medan City, Indonesia, Flash Update #1 (8 Oct 2021)

KEY FIGURES

70.7K AFFECTED PERSONS

15K DAMAGED HOUSES

Indonesia

Due to the high intensity rain that occurred on Tuesday, 5 October 2021, at 13:00 WIB, the coastal flood inundated at least ±15,596 households in seven urban villages including: Belawan I, Belawan II, Sicanang, Bahari, Bahagia, Bagan Deli, and Labuan Deli. It is estimated that about 70,685 persons were affected by the flood (BNPB).

According to the report, maximum flood depth in Medan Belawan Sub-district reached 70 cm.

According to the media, the flooding events affected thousands of houses and numerous roads in the coastal area. Locals said that the tidal flooding can be attributed to clogged drainage and plastic waste. The seven villages affected by flood are located in Medan Belawan Subdistrict, which is often hit by floods during high tide and high rainfall conditions (media).

As of 7 October at 1900 WIB, flooding reportedly persists in a few areas in Medan Belawan Sub-district.

The Local Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of the City of Medan continues to carry out monitoring & coordination with related parties and the community stakeholders.

Badan Meterorologi, Klimatologi, dan Geofisika (BMKG) forecasted that Medan City will still experience light to moderate rainfall over the next three days (8 – 10 October).

Medan City is an area with low to high floods hazard index. Based on InaRISK, this is one of the areas with low to high flood potential, including the seven sub-district that experienced flooding (InaRISK).