Flooding in Medan City, Indonesia - Flash Update #1

Indonesia

Due to the high intensity rain that occurred on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 14:30 WIB, the coastal flood inundated at least ±12,335 households in six urban villages including: Belawan I, Belawan II, Sicanang, Bahari, Bahagia, and Bagan Deli. It is estimated about 52,316 people were affected by the flood (BNPB).

Local residents said that the tidal flooding that inundated thousands of residents' houses was due to clogged drainage and lots of plastic waste. The six villages are located in Medan Belawan Subdistrict, which is often hit by floods during high tide and high rainfall conditions (media).

Based on the recording of the Tide Gauge by the Geospatial Information Agency at Belawan Station (BIG), the peak of the tide did occur at around 14.30 WIB (30/03/2021).

The Local Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) City of Medan continues to carry out monitoring & coordination with related parties and the community stakeholders.

Source: inews.id Source: BIG

Medan City is an area with low to high floods hazard index. Based on InaRISK, this is one of the areas with low to high flood potential, including the sub-district that experienced flooding (InaRISK).