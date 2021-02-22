Flooding in Jabodetabek and Karawang Regency, Indonesia - Flash Update #1

Indonesia

● According to the report from Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), heavy rain since 19 February which caused the breaking of embankments and the overflowing of some rivers, has caused inundation and flooding in 13 locations in Jakarta.

● BNPB reported that as many as 5 people dead, 46,772 families or 176,157 people were affected by the flood and 7,040 families or 31,396 people have been evacuated (as of 22 February (0600 HRS UTC+7)).

● Thirteen (13) locations have reportedly been affected by the flood (Central Jakarta, West Jakarta, East Jakarta, South Jakarta, Bekasi City, Bekasi Regency, Depok City, Bogor Regency, Tangerang Regency, South Tangerang City, Tangerang City, Bogor City and Karawang Regency):

● Flooding is still reportedly affecting the following areas:

○ West Jakarta: 15-40 cm

○ East Jakarta: 30-40 cm

○ Bekasi Regency: 40-250 cm

○ Bogor Regency: 20 cm

○ Tangerang Regency: 30 cm

○ Tangerang City: 200 cm

○ Karawang Regency: 10-260 cm

● Local disaster management agencies are continuously conducting rapid assessments, and coordinating with relevant agencies. The public is also urged to remain vigilant and alert, especially in the middle of the peak of the rainy season which will still occur until the end of February 2021.

● BNPB is supporting the emergency management for floods in Jakarta and its surroundings. The head of BNPB also visited flood management in Karawang and provided 35.5K USD in aid.

● The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and provide additional updates as they become available from official sources.