Flooding in Bolaang Mongondow, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Flash Update #1

High intensity rainfall in Bolaang Mongondow Regency on 24 Jul 2020 01:00 WIB as well as the overflowing of the Salongo, Molibagu, and Tolondadu rivers (including several others) caused flooding in Bolaang Uki, Tomino, and Helumo sub-districts according to Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB).

Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) has issued early warning information regarding moderate to heavy rain intensity potential for the Kotamobagu, Bolsong, Bolsel, Boltim, and Bolmut areas in North Sulawesi today 24 Jul 2020.

According to BNPB, as of 24 Jul 2020 09:00 WIB, it is estimated that 18.847 households and 18.847 housing units have been affected. Some victims have also been displaced and have sought refuge in the village halls (data collection is still being conducted).

Current efforts of the BPBD Kab. Bolaang Mongondow Selatan include the conducting of rapid assessment, evacuation of victims, and coordination with relevant agencies.

The BPBD together with the Office of Social Affairs is preparing the establishment of refugee camps for those affected by the floods.