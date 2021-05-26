Flooding in Bandung Regency, Indonesia - Flash Update #1

Indonesia

According to the report from Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), the flooding triggered by prolonged high intensity rain on 25 May at 0400 HRS UTC+7 has affected Dayeuhkolot, Baleendah, Bojongsoang, and Margarahayu Sub-district in Bandung, West Java.

The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Bandung Regency reported that as many as 16,887 families or 59,819 people were affected by the flood (as of 25 March (1930 HRS UTC+7)). Data collection is still on-going for the damages caused by the flood and other impacts.

As of reporting, 8,812 houses, 18 schools, and 28 places of worship were submerged in flood waters that ranging from a depth of 20 to 250 cm (BNPB).

According to the records in the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), three of the four subdistricts that experienced flooding on 25 May (Dayeuhkolot, Baleendah, and Bojongsoang Subdistrict) were previously flooded on 10 January and 25 March.

BPBD-Bandung has coordinated with relevant agencies to conduct data collection, evacuate the victims and distribute logistics to the affected people. BPBD-Bandung also established a refugee tent and continues to coordinate with respective evacuation centres.

BMKG forecasted that light intensity rainfall is expected in these four (4) sub-districts for the next few days.

Bandung Regency is an area with frequent floods. Based on InaRISK, this is one of the areas with low to high flood potential. A total of 29 sub-districts have this potential danger, including the four sub-districts that experienced flooding (BNPB).