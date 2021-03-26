Flooding in Bandung Regency, Indonesia - Flash Update #1

Indonesia

● According to the report from Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), the flooding triggered by high intensity rain on 25 March which caused the Citarum River to overflow has affected Dayeuhkolot, Baleendah, Bojongsoang, Cicalengka and Rancaekek Sub-district in Bandung, West Java.

● The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Bandung Regency reported that as many as 17,107 families or 60,539 people were affected by the flood (as of 25 March (2200 HRS UTC+7)). The number of impacts and damages is still under data collection.

● Five (5) administrative areas at the sub-district level were affected by the flood:

○ Dayeuhkolot - 5,761 families / 19,950 people affected, 24 displaced;

○ Baleendah - 8,624 families / 32,799 people affected, 15 displaced;

○ Bojongsoang - 2,482 families / 7,070 people affected;

○ Cicalengka - data collection;

○ Rancaekek - 240 families / 720 people affected.

● As of reporting, 10,572 houses, 28 schools, 46 places of worship, and 7 road points were submerged in flood waters. According to media, flood depth ranges between 30 - 100 cm (Dayeuhkolot), 20 - 110 cm (Baleendah), 10 - 40 cm (Bojongsoang), 30 - 40 cm (Cicalengka), and 40 - 100 cm (Rancaekek).

● BPBD-Bandung has coordinated with relevant agencies to conducted rapid assessments. BPBD-Bandung also established a refugee tent and continue the coordination with respective evacuation centres.

● BMKG forecasted that light to moderate rainfall intensity will still occur in these five (5) sub-districts for the next few days.

● Bandung Regency is an area with frequent floods. Based on InaRISK, this is one of the areas with moderate to high flood potential. A total of 29 sub-districts have this potential danger, including the five sub-districts that experienced flooding (BNPB).

● The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and issue necessary updates