Flooding and Landslides Across Indonesia, January 2021: Information Bulletin

This bulletin is issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The Indonesian Red Cross – Palang Merah Indonesia (PMI), with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), are continuing to monitor and respond to the situation with local and national resources. The Palang Merah Indonesia is currently requesting for DREF to supports it operation in South Kalimantan and West Sumatra.

Situation Updates

Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency predicts the peak of La Nina to occur in December 2020 and January 2021. The peak of La Nina coincides with the peak of rainy season which usually occurs between January and February. The agency also states that this phenomenon could increase precipitation which triggers heavy rainfall across the country. During this period, Indonesia frequently suffers flood and landslides. As of January 14, 2021, several provinces in the country had reported floods and landslides since the beginning of the year.

Flooding in Lhokseumawe and Langsa, Aceh province, 4 January 2021

Excessive rainfall since Saturday, 2 January 2021, caused Kareung Pase river to overflow, flooding several areas in Lhokseumawe and Langsa. The flood had caused four sub-districts namely Blang Mangat, Banda Sakti, Muara Dua, and Muara Satu to be inundated with floodwater ranging from 60-70 cm. As a result, hundreds of people from 171 households were temporarily displaced. Flooding also inundated hundreds of houses in the affected areas. In Langsa, flooding inundated four sub-districts namely Langsa Barat, Langsa Lama, Langsa Baro, and Langsa Timur. Approximately 9,448 people who reside in the four sub-districts were affected. The flood has receded, however, several Langsa areas inundated again on 12 January 2021.

Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency predicts rain is still going to occur on 13-15 January 2021. The agency also categorizes several districts in the province —Aceh Barat Daya, Aceh Selatan,

Aceh Tenggara, and Gayo Lues— as high-risk flood areas. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation lists several districts in the province —Aceh Tamiang, Aceh Selatan, Aceh Timur, and Gayo Lues, and Nagan Raya— as high-risk landslides areas.