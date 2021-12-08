Flooding and Landslide in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia – Flash Update: No. 01 (08 Dec 2021)

OVERVIEW: On 5-6 Dec 2021, disasters were reported in West Nusa Tenggara province. Extreme weather, high tides, and clogged drainages caused flooding in East Lombok Regency. High-intensity rainfall (West Lombok, Bima, and Sumbawa Regencies) and high-intensity rainfall that caused rivers to overflow (Bima City-Jatibaru and Kendo Rivers) caused flooding in the province. Flooding and landslides were also reported in North Lombok Regency due to high-intensity rainfall and unstable soil structure as reported by Indonesia's Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB)