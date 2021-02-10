Flooding and Landslide in West Java, Indonesia – Flash Update: No. 01 10 Feb 2021

Indonesia

• According to the report from Indonesia's Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (ELM the flooding and landslides triggered by high intensity rain since 4 February 2021 has affected Indramayu, Sumedang, Subang, Bogor, Cirebon, Majalengka, Karawang Regency and Bekasi City, West Java Province.

• Indonesia's Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNEE reported that as many as 156.8K people were affected by the flood and landslides, with around 63.7K people displaced.

• Eight (8) regencies / cities were affected by the flood in West Java since 7 February 2021:

o Indramayu - 39,631 people affected, 11,997 displaced and 6,250 houses damaged;

o Sumedang - 706 people affected and 170 houses damaged;

o Subang - 62,070 people affected, 38,453 displaced, and 19,211 houses damaged; o Bogor - 9,528 people affected, 9,528 displaced, and 1,932 houses damaged;

o Cirebon - 600 people affected; o Majalengka - 6,293 people affected, 861 displaced, and 2,706 houses damaged; o Karawang - 37,474 people affected and 3,004 houses damaged;

o Bekasi City - 575 people affected and 151 houses damaged;

• According to RNPR high intensity rain on 7 February 2021 caused landslides in 12 locations in Subang Regency, West Java Province

• Local Disaster Management Agencies (BPBD) and other related agencies are coordinating to do rapid assessments, continue with data collection, evacuate the affected people, and provide victims' needs.

• The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and issue necessary updates.